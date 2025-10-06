Ambuja Cements to set up eco-friendly grinding unit at Gangavaram Port

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ambuja Cements Limited, part of Adani portfolio, will set up a modern cement grinding unit within the industrial estate of Adani Gangavaram Port in Visakhapatnam.

The initiative is part of Adani Group’s plan to promote sustainable, port-based industrial development while reducing environmental impact.

The proposed facility will be developed on eight hectares of land already designated for industrial use within the port premises, avoiding any new land acquisition. According to company officials, the project reflects Ambuja’s commitment to responsible land use, and integrated logistics planning.

They note that designed with a strong focus on sustainability, the unit will make use of industrial byproducts such as slag and fly ash sourced from nearby steel and power plants.

“Raw materials like clinker and gypsum will be transported via rail and sea routes, both recognised as efficient and low-emission modes of transport, thereby reducing the project’s carbon footprint,” the officials said.

The plant has been classified under the Orange Category, signifying a low environmental impact. It will not involve any fuel combustion or chemical processing.