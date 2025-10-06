AP healthcare crisis deepens as doctors reject govt proposal, strike continues

VIJAYAWADA: The talks between the Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centre doctors association and the government failed on Sunday. Association leaders announced that they will continue the strike and intensify their agitation.
Despite the state government’s decision to increase the PG medical in-service quota from 15% to 20% for this year, the ongoing strike by Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctors shows no signs of ending.
Commissioner of Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr. Veerapandian, announced on Sunday that the government had agreed to the key demand of the agitating doctors and urged them to resume duties immediately.
Speaking after discussions with the leaders of the Andhra Pradesh PHC Doctors Association at the Director of Public Health office in Vijayawada, Dr. Veerapandian said the government is positive about addressing other demands, including time-bound promotions, tribal allowance, and service-related benefits.
“Orders will soon be issued to allocate 20% PG in-service quota in all clinical departments. However, the government cannot immediately assure continuation of the same till 2030,” he clarified.
Doctors demand 20 per cent quota till 2030
Unhappy with this, the association leaders insisted that the 20% quota be guaranteed until 2030 and decided to continue their agitation.
Expressing disappointment over their stand, Dr. Veerapandian told the press that rejecting the government’s offer was unreasonable, especially when a comprehensive study on the long-term policy is already underway. The Commissioner revealed that between November 2024 and November 2027, about 1,089 postgraduate doctors will return to duty and serve as specialists in district, regional, and teaching hospitals.
“Currently, only 103 new posts are available - 100 assistant professor posts in teaching hospitals and three under the Secondary Health Directorate. This year, 258 doctors will benefit from the revised 20% quota,” he added. He appealed to the doctors to resume services immediately.