AP healthcare crisis deepens as doctors reject govt proposal, strike continues

VIJAYAWADA: The talks between the Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centre doctors association and the government failed on Sunday. Association leaders announced that they will continue the strike and intensify their agitation.

Despite the state government’s decision to increase the PG medical in-service quota from 15% to 20% for this year, the ongoing strike by Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctors shows no signs of ending.

Commissioner of Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr. Veerapandian, announced on Sunday that the government had agreed to the key demand of the agitating doctors and urged them to resume duties immediately.

Speaking after discussions with the leaders of the Andhra Pradesh PHC Doctors Association at the Director of Public Health office in Vijayawada, Dr. Veerapandian said the government is positive about addressing other demands, including time-bound promotions, tribal allowance, and service-related benefits.

“Orders will soon be issued to allocate 20% PG in-service quota in all clinical departments. However, the government cannot immediately assure continuation of the same till 2030,” he clarified.