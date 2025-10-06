Curb spurious liquor menace, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that the menace of spurious liquor harming the lives of public will not be tolerated, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed Excise officials to act tough against those involved in the manufacturing and supply of illicit liquor. He instructed them to take stringent action against the accused connected to the illicit liquor manufacturing racket at Mulakalacheruvu in Tamballapalle constituency of Annamayya district.

Holding a review meeting with Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Principal Secretary (Excise) Mukesh Kumar Meena, Enforcement Director Rahul Dev Sharma and Excise Commissioner Sridhar at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Sunday, Naidu took stock of the illicit liquor racket.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that after taking some persons with spurious liquor bottles in Mulakalacheruvu into custody, they conducted raids at Kadirinathunithota village near Mulakalacheruvu based on the information provided by them, and identified the illicit liquor manufacturing unit there.

After identifying the involvement of 14 persons in manufacturing the illicit liquor, the officials arrested 10 persons and seized fake labels and liquor bottles of different brands. Identifying one Addepalli Janardhan Rao as A1 in the case, the officials found that he has a bar licence in Vijayawada, and came to Mulakalacheruvu for the illicit liquor business.