Interview| Quantum Valley will turn Andhra into a global tech hub: Dasari Ramakrishna

Quantum Valley in Amaravati envisioned by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is set to offer vast employment potential for the youth of Andhra Pradesh.
“Once Quantum Valley comes up, talented youth need not go abroad for good placements. They can build promising careers right here,” says Dasari Ramakrishna, CEO of Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd, in an interview with TNIE Principal Correspondent K Kalyan Krishna Kumar. Excerpts:
Amaravati is being envisioned as the hub of future technologies. What does Quantum Valley mean for Andhra Pradesh?
Amaravati is a greenfield city with good road, rail and upcoming airport connectivity. It has the potential to become India’s Quantum Valley. Just like Cyber Towers transformed Hyderabad into an IT hub, Quantum Valley can make Amaravati a global hub for future technologies. Quantum computing is expected to revolutionise medicine, drug discovery, and advanced simulations. This is a historic opportunity for Andhra Pradesh.
What role will education and universities play in building the new ecosystem?
Krishna and Guntur districts have a strong academic tradition, and Amaravati is already home to over 30 universities. However, we need to upgrade the curriculum in Physics, Mathematics, and digital sciences to keep pace with the rapidly evolving field. This requires faculty training, modernisation of labs, and students should be encouraged to pursue advanced research. The goal is to produce routine graduates and highly skilled professionals equipped to tackle global-level problems. Quantum technologies demand strong fundamentals in Physics, Mathematics, and Computer Science, but our curricula often lag behind the pace of scientific advancement. Faculty development is crucial, with teachers needing exposure to global research and training programmes.
Moreover, we need to foster a research mindset among students, encouraging them to think beyond routine jobs. In quantum computing, innovation and research are key to solving complex global problems. Producing such highly skilled talent will be a challenge, but also a major strength for Andhra Pradesh if we succeed in it.
What opportunities will Quantum Valley create for the youth of Andhra Pradesh?
Our youth have a bright future. Living costs in Amaravati are lower compared to Hyderabad or Bengaluru, and the quality of life is better. With remote working, there’s no need for everyone to go abroad; jobs and innovation can be created locally. But parents also need to change their mindset. Success is not just about foreign jobs, it’s about building knowledge and careers here in Andhra Pradesh.
Finally, do you think Quantum Valley can truly transform Andhra Pradesh?
Absolutely. Just like Silicon Valley transformed the US, Quantum Valley can have a similar impact. The concept is reminiscent of how Cyber Towers in Hyderabad triggered an IT revolution in the 1990s. Quantum Valley can do the same for futuristic technologies and put Amaravati on the global map.
Quantum computing is a major force that can revolutionise industries, not just another branch of Computer Science. It can accelerate drug discovery in medicine, solve complex problems in material science, and enable advanced simulations for climate change or space exploration. If infrastructure, education, and industry align with the CM’s vision, Andhra Pradesh can become a leader in quantum technologies.