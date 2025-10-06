Interview| Quantum Valley will turn Andhra into a global tech hub: Dasari Ramakrishna

Quantum Valley in Amaravati envisioned by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is set to offer vast employment potential for the youth of Andhra Pradesh.

“Once Quantum Valley comes up, talented youth need not go abroad for good placements. They can build promising careers right here,” says Dasari Ramakrishna, CEO of Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd, in an interview with TNIE Principal Correspondent K Kalyan Krishna Kumar. Excerpts:

Amaravati is being envisioned as the hub of future technologies. What does Quantum Valley mean for Andhra Pradesh?

Amaravati is a greenfield city with good road, rail and upcoming airport connectivity. It has the potential to become India’s Quantum Valley. Just like Cyber Towers transformed Hyderabad into an IT hub, Quantum Valley can make Amaravati a global hub for future technologies. Quantum computing is expected to revolutionise medicine, drug discovery, and advanced simulations. This is a historic opportunity for Andhra Pradesh.