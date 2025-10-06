Jagan Mohan Reddy slams CM Chandrababu Naidu over liquor mafia ruling in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of turning Andhra Pradesh into a number one State in spurious liquor trade.

Taking to X on Sunday, Jagan said the shocking incident at Mulakalacheruvu in Annamayya district, where TDP leaders themselves set up and operated a illicit liquor manufacturing unit, exposed the deep-rooted liquor mafia nurtured by Naidu’s government. “This is not just an illegal trade, it is an organised crime that endangers lives, and loots the State exchequer,” he observed.

Jagan said Naidu deliberately dismantled government liquor shops, and replaced them with a syndicate-driven private network. “Liquor shops, belt shops, and illegal permit rooms are controlled by TDP leaders. Even illicit liquor manufacturing units operate under their patronage, ensuring that the illegal earnings are systematically shared from the top to the grassroots. News reports confirm that one out of every three liquor bottles sold in the State is spurious,” Jagan said.