Minister Satya Kumar Yadav decentralises powers to expedite health department's works

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday announced a massive decentralisation of powers within the Health Department.

The move, aligned with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s directive to speed up governance and promote ease of doing business, transfers significant decision-making authority to senior and mid-level officials.

Out of 45 key administrative matters that previously required ministerial approval, only 17 will now be decided at the ministerial level. The remaining 28 have been delegated to the Secretary and other departmental officers to ensure faster processing and accountability.

Under the new system, Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur will handle 15 major issues, including implementation of court orders, payment of medical expenses, audit reports, promotions, budget matters, and foreign trip permissions.

Thirteen additional items, such as sanction of increments, RTI cases, inter-departmental coordination, and routine administrative matters, will be decided by Deputy Secretaries, Joint Secretaries and Additional Secretaries.

Matters reserved for ministerial approval include cabinet-related issues, staff appointments, vigilance cases, establishment of new colleges and hospitals, and state division-related matters.