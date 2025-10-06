Thunderstorms to persist across Andhra over next few days

VISAKHAPTANAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds across several parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next few days.

According to the Meteorological Centre at Amaravati, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring areas at about 3.1 km above mean sea level. Additionally, a trough extends from coastal Andhra to the Comorin area across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

As a result, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, as well as South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) on Monday.

Strong winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected at isolated locations over NCAP, SCAP, and Rayalaseema. The IMD stated that similar weather conditions are likely to continue across the State until Thursday.

Residents and fishermen have been advised to remain cautious during this period.