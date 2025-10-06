Union Minister to flag off gas carrier Shivalik at Visakhapatnam Port on October 6

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will flag off the Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) Shivalik during its maiden call to India at Visakhapatnam Port on Monday.

Shivalik, acquired and registered under the Indian flag by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on September 10, 2025, marks a key milestone in India’s maritime and energy sectors. The vessel will arrive at Visakhapatnam Port on October 6 to unload its maiden consignment of LPG cargo.

Officials said the occasion underscores India’s efforts to strengthen its gas logistics network, and advance self-reliance in the shipping and energy sectors. According to the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), this will be Shivalik’s first arrival in India.

During his visit, the Union Minister will also address a public meeting at Sagarmala Conventions in Saligrampuram, where he is scheduled to inaugurate several development projects undertaken by the VPA.

These projects aim to improve port infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainable and green port practices as part of the Maritime India Vision 2030.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, SCI, and VPA will be present on the occasion.