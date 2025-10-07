‘Evolve scheme to provide loans to students at 0.25% interest’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a transformative initiative to support students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad.

During a review meeting with the welfare department officials at the State Secretariat on Monday, he directed them to design a scheme offering bank loans at a minimum interest rate of 0.25% for students seeking undergraduate and postgraduate studies overseas. “The State government will act as a guarantor for these loans, ensuring accessibility for all eligible students without any restrictions,” he said.

The scheme will also be extended to those pursuing higher education at prestigious institutions, such as IIT, IIM and those who qualify for NEET in India, with a 14-year repayment window to ease financial burden.

Naidu also announced plans to establish training centres in two regions of the State to provide coaching to BC students for competitive exams.

The meeting, attended by Ministers Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, N Md Farooq, S Savitha, and senior officials from the SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, and Differently-abled welfare departments, focused on enhancing educational and welfare programmes.

The Chief Minister highlighted the goal of transforming all existing hostels in the State into residential schools to provide quality education to the underprivileged students. He instructed the officials to conduct a detailed study, and submit a comprehensive report on this initiative at the earliest.

Naidu stressed the importance of ensuring hygienic conditions, health facilities, and infrastructure upgrades in SC, ST, and BC hostels. He also approved the upgradation of the BC Girls’ School at Nasanakota, Atmakuru, into a junior college with a budget of `2.65 crore.

To reduce operational costs, Naidu directed the installation of solar power systems in all residential schools and hostels. Funds from the Talliki Vandanam scheme will support school, and toilet maintenance, he explained.