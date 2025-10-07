INTERVIEW |‘Andhra is now one of powerhouses of India’

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India Dr Philipp Ackermann says, “The youth of Andhra Pradesh are talented, motivated and globally competitive.”
On his first visit to AP, Dr Philipp Ackermann spoke to TNIE Principal Correspondent K Kalyan Krishna Kumar about Germany’s interest in partnering with the State in areas such as skilling, sustainable farming, higher education, and technology.
Excerpts:
What are your first impressions of AP?
I’m very happy to be here. My first impressions are very very nice. It’s a beautiful landscape, green, full of agriculture. The drive to Amaravati was picturesque, the barrage, the river, it’s all very beautiful. But beyond that, after speaking to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, I was impressed by the progress the State has made in the past few years. AP is now one of the powerhouses of India. I truly admire the energy and dynamism here.
You said AP is one of the powerhouses of India, much like Germany for Europe. Beyond nursing and STEM, are you looking for more collaborations between Germany and AP in skilling and education?
The German government is already active in AP, mainly in the natural farming sector. We are supporting the move toward using fewer artificial fertilisers and pesticides while helping farmers achieve better yields and higher income. When it comes to skilled labour, we’re currently training caregivers and nurses for employment in Germany, and that has been successful. However, if the AP government wants us to explore skilling initiatives for local industry and employment, we are certainly open to suggestions, and ready to sit down with them.
Will German technology contribute to Amaravati’s sustainable development?
I’m not aware of any ongoing projects right now. But if the AP government reaches out to German businesses to explore sustainable development, I’m confident German companies would be keen to collaborate. There’s a strong potential here. AP has what it needs to attract serious international investment.
Given the talent pool in AP, will we see German language incubation centres in cities like Vijayawada and Vizag?
The challenge is that we simply don’t have enough German language teachers in India. Many Indians learn German not to teach it here, but to go to Germany. So we need to increase the number of teachers by working with universities and language centres. Visakhapatnam, with its large population and growing academic base, would be a natural fit for a German language training centre. We already have such centres in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, expanding to AP is not off the table.
How is German Embassy enhancing academic ties with Indian universities?
There are around 400 university partnerships between German and Indian institutions, as well as growing collaborations in research and innovation. The number of projects and exchanges is increasing every year, reflecting a shared commitment to high-end research and technology cooperation.
Germany faces a shortage of skilled workers in sectors like healthcare, IT and engineering. How can AP’s talent help you?
This morning, I met a group of young nurses from AP, who are about to leave for Germany. A few hundred nurses have already completed this training, and are now working in Germany. Their proficiency in German, and their courage to start a new life abroad deeply impressed me. AP’s youth are a valuable asset for both India and Germany.
How do German investments in renewable energy and smart infrastructure align with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’?
Several German firms are already contributing to India’s manufacturing and renewable energy sectors. For instance, Siemens Gamesa operates a major facility in AP producing blades for wind turbines. This reflects how deeply German companies believe in India’s potential, and are committed to local production and sourcing. There’s strong Indo-German cooperation across renewable energy, automation, and sustainable manufacturing, and they align perfectly with India’s long-term vision for growth and self-reliance.