INTERVIEW |‘Andhra is now one of powerhouses of India’

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India Dr Philipp Ackermann says, “The youth of Andhra Pradesh are talented, motivated and globally competitive.”

On his first visit to AP, Dr Philipp Ackermann spoke to TNIE Principal Correspondent K Kalyan Krishna Kumar about Germany’s interest in partnering with the State in areas such as skilling, sustainable farming, higher education, and technology.

Excerpts:

What are your first impressions of AP?

I’m very happy to be here. My first impressions are very very nice. It’s a beautiful landscape, green, full of agriculture. The drive to Amaravati was picturesque, the barrage, the river, it’s all very beautiful. But beyond that, after speaking to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, I was impressed by the progress the State has made in the past few years. AP is now one of the powerhouses of India. I truly admire the energy and dynamism here.

You said AP is one of the powerhouses of India, much like Germany for Europe. Beyond nursing and STEM, are you looking for more collaborations between Germany and AP in skilling and education?

The German government is already active in AP, mainly in the natural farming sector. We are supporting the move toward using fewer artificial fertilisers and pesticides while helping farmers achieve better yields and higher income. When it comes to skilled labour, we’re currently training caregivers and nurses for employment in Germany, and that has been successful. However, if the AP government wants us to explore skilling initiatives for local industry and employment, we are certainly open to suggestions, and ready to sit down with them.