Lokesh highlights potential of AP at Mumbai roadshow

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics & Communication and RTG Nara Lokesh led a high-powered investor roadshow in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the 30th CII Partnership Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

During the Mumbai roadshow, Lokesh held several high-powered one-on-one meetings with top executives across diverse sectors, including ports and logistics, industrial infrastructure, real estate, electronics, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.

The discussions focused on attracting strategic investments to Andhra Pradesh, showcasing the State’s investor-friendly policies, and opportunities for collaboration in emerging and high-growth industries.

During the meeting with Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran and other representatives of the Group, Lokesh besides inviting them to the inauguration of TCS Development Centre in Visakhapatnam this month, requested them to associate with the State government in development of electric vehicles charging infrastructure by Tata Power Renewables across the State.

He also wanted Tata Group to work with the AP government in rooftop solar development, and also explore opportunities for establishment of cell module manufacturing unit.