Nimmala meets Jal Shakti Minister

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has intensified efforts for the completion of Polavaram project by December 2027, with a potential early finish by June, ahead of Godavari Pushkarams.

Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu announced that the project will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon completion.

Following a review meeting in New Delhi chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Ramanaidu expressed optimism about the project’s progress under the NDA government. The Centre commended the State’s efforts to overcome setbacks from the previous YSRCP regime, which had stalled the project development. He emphasised that corrective measures and regular monitoring by Naidu, have put the project back on track.

Polavaram is poised to transform AP’s agricultural landscape by stabilising irrigation for 23.5 lakh acres, providing drinking water to 28.5 lakh people, and generating 960 MW of electricity, Ramanaidu said.