Place of pride: Stands for Mithali, Kalpana at ACA-VDCA Stadium

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced that two stands at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will be named after legendary Indian women cricketers Mithali Raj and Raavi Kalpana.

The dedication ceremony is set for October 12, 2025, coinciding with the high-profile India vs Australia match during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The decision was taken following a suggestion by star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana during an August 2025 fireside chat titled ‘Breaking Boundaries’ with State Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh.

Mandhana emphasised the need to honour women cricketers by naming stadium stands after them, noting that such recognition would celebrate their contributions and inspire young girls to pursue cricket professionally.

Prompted by Mandhana’s appeal, Minister Lokesh collaborated with the ACA to swiftly approve the renaming of the stands. The Mithali Raj Stand and Raavi Kalpana Stand will be unveiled before the India-Australia clash, marking a historic tribute to women’s cricket at the Vizag stadium.

“Smriti Mandhana’s suggestion resonated deeply, reflecting a shared commitment to gender equality and celebrating the pioneers of women’s cricket,” said Minister Lokesh.

Mithali Raj, a Hyderabad-based former India captain, is celebrated as one of the game’s greatest batters, significantly elevating the profile of women’s cricket in India.

Raavi Kalpana, an Andhra-born wicketkeeper-batter, has inspired local women cricketers by rising through the Sstate system to represent India.