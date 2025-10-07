Public satisfaction is cornerstone of effective governance: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to engage in brainstorming sessions to improve service delivery.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Secretariat’s Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) Command Control Room on Monday, he stressed that public satisfaction is the cornerstone of effective governance.

The meeting, attended by Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and senior officials from IT, RTGS, and the CMO, focused on evaluating public satisfaction with RTGS and civic services.

Naidu instructed the officials to systematically collect and analyse feedback from citizens through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) and QR codes to gauge satisfaction levels, and identify areas of discontent. By addressing these issues promptly, he said the government can significantly enhance public satisfaction.

Highlighting the vast data stored in the RTGS Data Lake, he underscored the potential of data-driven decision-making to streamline governance. To ensure accountability, Naidu called for daily monitoring of services across 19 government departments, with data collection every 15 days and a monthly audit.

He further directed the officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan every three months, analysing data at the State, district, and constituency levels. Noting a gradual improvement in public satisfaction over the past 15 months, he urged the officials to strive for further progress.