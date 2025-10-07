VSP achieved 79% capacity utilisation: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is making significant strides toward revival, with its capacity utilisation rising from 25% in September 2024 to an impressive 79% by September 2025. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attributed this progress to the collaborative efforts of the Central government, State government, plant management, workers, and employees.
During a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasised his government’s commitment to strengthening and preserving the steel plant, urging all stakeholders to work together to achieve maximum production capacity.
The meeting, attended by senior officials, including State Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, RINL Chairman and Managing Director Ajit Kumar Saxena, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Steel Abhijit Narendra, and Director GVN Prasad, focused on assessing the measures taken over the past year and their outcomes.
Following the formation of the coalition government, Chief Minister Naidu played a pivotal role in securing `11,440 crore financial assistance from the Central government for the plant’s revival.
A significant portion of these funds has already been released, enabling the plant to undertake critical initiatives to restore operations. The combined support from the Central and State governments has been instrumental in boosting production capacity significantly within a year.
The Chief Minister commended the progress, describing it as a positive development, and set an ambitious target of achieving 92.5% capacity utilisation by the end of the third quarter.
He called for unified efforts to ensure the plant regains its past glory and operates at peak efficiency. Naidu assured full State government support for the plant’s preservation and revival. To maintain momentum, the Chief Minister directed officials to conduct quarterly reviews of the plant’s performance and progress.
He further instructed that monthly reviews be held at the Chief Secretary level to closely monitor VSP operations.