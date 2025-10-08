Andhra CM Naidu attends brother's memorial amid tight security after bomb threats

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, and family members attended the death anniversary ceremony of CM Naidu’s late brother, Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, at their native village Naravaripalli in Tirupati district on Tuesday.

The family spent over half a day at their ancestral home, performing rituals alongside Ramamurthy Naidu’s sons, including film star Nara Rohit. The ceremony was held in the Chief Minister’s mango garden.

Following a series of hoax bomb threat emails, the Tirupati District Police deployed additional security at Naravaripalli and the Rangampeta helipad.

Originally, the Chief Minister’s helicopter was scheduled to land at Tirupati Agricultural College. However, after a bomb threat allegedly targeting the college, Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu and District Collector S Venkateswar, with approval from the Chief Minister’s Office, set up a temporary helipad at Rangampeta, about 2 km from Naravaripalli.