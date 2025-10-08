Andhra exceeds WHO-mandated blood collection target: Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite a national shortfall of 1 to 4 million units of blood annually, Andhra Pradesh has surpassed its WHO-mandated target by collecting over 7 lakh units against the requirement of 5.3 lakh units during 2024-25 while at national level there was a shortfall of 1 to 4 million units, said Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the two-day national workshop on the rational use of blood and blood components at Radisson Blue Resort, here on Tuesday.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh Blood Transfusion Services and the State AIDS Control Society with support from the Government of India and the World Health Organisation.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said Andhra Pradesh is aiming to maintain the collection level for 2025-26 as well. He urged youth participation in blood donation, pointing out that 85% of young people still refrain from donating blood.

The state currently has 394 blood banks, including 205 in government hospitals and 189 managed by the Red Cross, private, and charitable institutions. Of the government facilities, 151 are Blood Storage Units and 54 are Blood Component Separation Units or Blood Centres.

“Our action plan is to equip all categories of government hospitals with necessary blood storage and separation facilities,” he said. As part of the plan, the state proposes to set up 63 more Blood Separation Units at Community Health Centres, ensuring that all 173 CHCs are covered. In addition, 37 Blood Centres are being established at Area Hospitals. Eleven more Blood Component Separation Units are also being set up at District and Teaching Hospitals.