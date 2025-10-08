Andhra High Court dismisses Chevireddy’s bail petition

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, an accused in the liquor case. Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa delivered the verdict, denying relief to Mohith Reddy, who is listed as the 39th accused in the case.

Mohith Reddy had approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the liquor case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Jyothirmayi reserved the judgment earlier, and pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.