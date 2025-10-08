Andhra Pradesh government sets up panel on Kakinada fishers' issues

KAKINADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday constituted a five-member committee to address the concerns of fishermen in U Kothapalli mandal and adjoining villages, following recent protests over livelihood security and fishing losses.

The committee, notified through G.O. RT No. 345 by the Animal husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries Department, will include the Commissioner of Industries, the Commissioner of Fisheries, the Member Secretary of the AP Pollution Control Board, Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili as Member Convenor, and representatives of fishermen nominated by the collector.

It will study issues related to pollution, livelihood, design deficiencies, compensation, and other associated matters. Fishermen in U Kothapalli had staged a dharna and rasta roko on September 23 and 24 along the Kakinada-Uppada road, blocking routes from Kakinada, Tuni, and Pithapuram to Uppada Centre. The protest forced the complete closure of the Uppada Centre and brought traffic to a standstill in several areas.

The fishermen alleged that industrial pollution has contaminated seawater, causing a sharp decline in fish resources and threatening the survival of communities along the Uppada coast.

They demanded urgent measures to prevent further marine pollution and compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh per fisherman’s family.

Following assurances from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili persuaded the protestors to withdraw their agitation. The matter was also discussed with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, prompting the government to order the investigation.