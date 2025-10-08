APCC chief Sharmila Reddy visits Kurupam girls at KGH

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Tuesday visited the students of Kurupam Gurukul, who are undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, and expressed deep concern over their health condition.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the hospital, Sharmila said she was shocked to see the condition of the students, and termed it distressing.

She said several children had fallen ill after consuming contaminated water, leading to the death of two students, while others were in a critical condition.

She alleged that similar problems persist in many welfare hostels across the State. Sharmila proposed a “Golden Andhra Hostels Vision 2027” to improve hostel infra within two years.