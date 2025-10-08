Chandrababu Naidu holds discussions with leaders to rejuvenate TDP in Telangana

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with party leaders of Telangana State at his camp office in Undavalli on Tuesday, and discussed the constitution of party committees in the neighbouring State.

It was decided to complete the constitution of 638 mandal and division committees of the party in the coming two to three days. Naidu, who met the party leaders of Telangana after a long time, discussed the selection of TDP State president, and organisational setup of the party.

As the exercise with regard to the appointment of mandal presidents in Telangana was already completed, the leaders discussed the appointment of Telangana TDP State president, and constitution of the State committee.

TDP Parliament constituency committees will be constituted after forming the mandal and division committees. They informed that 1.78 lakh people took the TDP membership in Telangana. The leaders said they were prepared to work actively for strengthening the TDP from the grassroots level in the State.

The leaders urged Naidu appoint a State level committee with important leaders in case of delay in announcement of the TDP State president.

After eliciting the opinions of all leaders, Naidu made it clear that the Telangana TDP State president post will be given to an efficient leader.

Telangana TDP leaders, including Bakkani Narasimhulu, Aravind Kumar Goud, Kambhampati Rammohan, N Narsi Reddy, Nandamuri Suhasini and others were present.