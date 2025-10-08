Culture of freebies should go: Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

NELLORE: Former Vice-President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu strongly criticised welfare policies of various State governments, particularly questioning free bus travel schemes for women during a media interaction in Nellore on Tuesday.

He argued such initiatives provide limited benefits, and stressed the need for redirecting funds to education and healthcare, which he described as vital for empowering the poor and meeting essential needs. “The culture of freebies should be replaced with investments in development,” Naidu stressed.

Demanding transparency, Naidu called for a white paper on State finances, emphasising the public’s right to know the extent of debt accumulated, and repaid over the past five years. He also deplored the growing use of indecent language, and personal attacks in State Assemblies, urging leaders to restore parliamentary decorum.

Naidu advocated strengthening anti-defection laws under the 10th Schedule, insisting elected representatives resign before switching parties. He criticised defectors securing ministerial berths, asserting that “no one is above the law.”

Expressing concern over recent Supreme Court developments, he called for strict action to uphold judicial integrity, clarifying the issue transcends individuals and impacts societal trust. Condemning attacks on legislators and their families, Naidu termed such acts undemocratic and demanded legal accountability.

He also proposed judicial reforms, including resolving criminal cases against elected representatives within two years, and strengthening courts for speedy justice. Naidu underscored India’s role as the world’s largest democracy, urging citizens to protect its dignity.