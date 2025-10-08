Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to speak on illicit liquor: Palla Srinivasa Rao

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had become synonymous with falsehood and corruption.

He alleged that Jagan, who avoided attending the Assembly session, and failed in his duties as an elected representative, had no moral right to criticise the NDA government.

Palla said over 30,000 people lost their lives due to nerve, kidney, and liver diseases caused by adulterated liquor, while nearly 35 lakh suffered serious health damage during the previous regime.

He pointed out that independent laboratory tests in Chennai, Bengaluru, and even in the US had confirmed the presence of toxic substances in the so-called “J” brand liquor. “It is shameful that those responsible for this tragedy, are now speaking about spurious liquor,” he said.

“Driven by commissions and greed, they distributed spurious liquor that wrecked countless families and widowed many women,” he charged, noting that digital payment systems in liquor sales were deliberately disabled for five years to siphon off thousands of crores. “SIT has already confirmed a Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam under the previous regime,” he reminded

“We have introduced a first-of-its-kind multi-layer testing system in the country - 13 different tests for ENA, nine each for whisky, brandy, gin, and vodka, seven for beer, and nine for rum. Sample tests are conducted not only during blending and bottling but also directly at depots and retail points,” the State TDP chief said.