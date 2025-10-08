Jaguar gets entangled in tree at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati, dies

TIRUPATI: A 15-year-old male jaguar named Kusha died in a tragic accident at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati on Tuesday. Zoo officials said Kusha, who had been at the Tirupati zoo since his transfer from Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, in 2013, became entangled while climbing a tree inside his enclosure—a behaviour typical for big cats.

Despite immediate efforts by animal keepers and the veterinary team, Kusha could not berevived. A post-mortem conducted by Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University experts confirmed hypovolemic shock and asphyxia due to entanglement as the cause of death. Following protocol, the jaguar’s carcass was cremated on the zoo premises in the presence of Curator Selvam, Assistant Curator, veterinary officials, and staff. Kusha had been a star attraction at the zoo for nearly a decade, admired by visitors and staff alike. Zoo authorities said his loss has left the management and animal lovers deeply saddened.