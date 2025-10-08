Police deny 63-km road journey permission to Jagan Mohan Reddy

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam City Police have categorically denied permission for former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposed 63-km road journey from Visakhapatnam International Airport to the Government Medical College at Makavarapalem in Anakapalle district, scheduled for October 9.

Officials said the decision was made in the interest of public safety, traffic management, and security of the VIP, who is under Z+ protection. The visit is part of Jagan’s campaign opposing the PPP model proposed for the construction of new medical colleges in the State.

Anakapalle Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said the police received a letter from the YSRCP Anakapalle district president regarding the former CM’s plan to visit the college. “On October 5, the Narsipatnam SDPO sought more details about the visit. A reply on October 6 confirmed that former CM YS Jagan would hold a press conference at the college, and travel by road from the airport,” the SP said.

Based on intelligence inputs, the SP said the police anticipate large scale public mobilisation along the route. “Nearly 3,000 people are expected at Lankelapalem Junction, 7,000 at Kothuru Junction, and several thousands at Thallapalem and other points. The stretch is part of the National Highway that serves as a key link for industrial and port traffic. Mass gatherings could cause congestion, disrupt essential services, and obstruct the Z+ protectee convoy,” Sinha explained.

He said a detailed security assessment identified multiple high-risk points, and securing the entire 63-km stretch would require massive deployment, which is not feasible on short notice. The police have suggested helicopter travel instead, and identified a suitable helipad on the college premises. “Permission for helicopter travel will be granted after a security audit,” the SP said.