Privatisation of medical colleges: YSRCP to launch signature campaign

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the TDP-led NDA government of failing on all fronts, former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an action plan to protest against the privatisation of new medical colleges through a one crore signature campaign.

Addressing party functionaries on Tuesday, he highlighted the failures of the Chandrababu Naidu government, its rampant corruption, manufacture of spurious liquor, and neglect of farmer welfare.

Jagan said he would visit Narsipatnam Medical College on October 9 to expose the dubious designs of the coalition government in pursuing privatisation. He will launch the signature campaign by distributing pamphlets.

One crore signatures will be collected through Rachabanda programmes to be held from October 10 to November 22. Rallies will be organised at constituency headquarters on October 28 with Jagan participating in one of them. Rallies at district headquarters are scheduled for November 12.

The one crore collected signatures will be consolidated on November 24 to submit them to the Governor.

“The governance has gone off track in the State with rampant corruption. Naidu who is spending huge amounts on Capital Amaravati, is unable to sustain our medical college initiative. We will resist privatisation of medical colleges tooth and nail,” Jagan declared.