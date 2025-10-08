Rs 41.37 crore disbursed to minority auto drivers: NMD Farooq

VIJAYAWADA: A sum of Rs 41.37 crore has been disbursed to minority auto drivers under the State government’s flagship Auto Drivers Sevalo Scheme.

Speaking at his office in Amaravati on Tuesday, Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq highlighted the coalition government’s achievements. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had provided a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each to 27,580 beneficiaries, directly crediting the amount into their bank accounts.

The previous YSRCP regime had disbursed Rs 24.39 crore only to 24,393 minority auto drivers, providing Rs 10,000 per each beneficiary. In contrast, the coalition government has increased the financial aid by 70%, benefiting a larger number of auto drivers, he said.

The initiativeaims to support auto and cab drivers facing challenges due to the free bus travel scheme for women. Under the Auto Drivers Sevalo Scheme, financial assistance has also been extended through various corporations. As many as 3,977 beneficiaries have got the aid through the Minority Finance Corporation, 22,975 through the BC Corporation (BC-E Muslims), and 628 through the Christian Minority Finance Corporation, he said.