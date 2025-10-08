Russian demand brightens hopes of aqua farmers

NELLORE: After months of turbulence caused by US tariff hikes, Nellore’s aqua industry is showing early signs of recovery - thanks to a significant rise in exports to Russia. Exporters say shipments to Russia, which once accounted for only 10% of total exports, have now surged to nearly 40%, offering much-needed relief to farmers and processors in the region.

Once known as the epicenter of Andhra Pradesh’s “blue revolution,” Nellore’s coastal belt - comprising villages like Juvvaladinne, Alluru, Indukurupeta, Muthukur, Utukuru, Ramudupalem and Kothakoduru - has long been a stronghold for shrimp farming. The introduction of Vannamei species in 2009 spurred rapid growth, but recent global trade disruptions hit the sector hard.

Industry sources said the initial impact of US tariffs led to export slowdowns, factory shutdowns, and widespread job losses. Shrimp cultivation, which earlier covered nearly 80,000 acres, fell to around 40,000 acres due to low farm-gate prices, disease outbreaks, and market instability.

However, a turnaround is now underway. With export orders from Russia have been steadily increasing, processing units are gradually resuming operations. “Our plant once employed 700 workers, but we had to reduce staff after the tariff crisis. Now, with new export orders from Russia, we’re hopeful of restoring full-scale operations soon,” said exporter K Venkateswarlu.

Another major exporter, S Nagesh, said “This diversification has given us a lifeline. The Russian market’s consistent demand has stabilized prices and revived confidence among farmers. We’re now planning to expand our procurement network again.”

Currently, eight major seafood processing units operate in the district, each employing between 700 and 800 workers - mostly women.

Around 3,000 migrant labourers from other states also depend on this sector. Exporters say the diversification of markets has helped them stabilise operations and partially offset the losses from the U.S. market.