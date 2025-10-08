SCR shifts terminus of 10 weekly special trains from Tirupati to Tiruchanur

TIRUPATI: The South Central railway (SCr) announced that the terminus for ten weekly special trains will be shifted from Tirupati to Tiruchanur from October 9 due to operational reasons.

SCR authorities said trains affected include services connecting Tiruchanur with Jalna, Nanded, Secunderabad, and Charlapalli. While the terminus is changing, timings at enroute stations will remain unchanged.

Below are some of the revised train details: Train No 07609/07610: Jalna - Tiruchanur and Tiruchanur - Jalna (effective from October 13), Train No. 07251/07252: Charlapalli - Tiruchanur and Tiruchanur - Charlapalli (effective from October 15), Train No. 07015/07016: Nanded - Tiruchanur and Tiruchanur - Nanded (effective from October 11), Train No 07009/07010: Secunderabad - Tiruchanur and Tiruchanur - Secunderabad (effective from October 9).

SCR Chief Public relations Officer A. Sridhar said the changes aim to streamline operations and improve efficiency. Passengers are advised to check updated timings and terminal details before planning their journey.