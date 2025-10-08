Andhra Pradesh

Six killed, several injured in massive firecracker factory explosion in Andhra's Konaseema

Rescue operations are ongoing and officials fear the death toll may rise further.
KAKINADA/ VIJAYAWADA: Six people were killed and several others critically injured in a powerful explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit, Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks, in Rayavaram, Konaseema district.

Officials fear the death toll may rise further.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and fire personnel are working to bring the blaze under control.

HRD and Education Minister Nara Lokesh described the incident as deeply distressing, noting that the government has already initiated an inquiry. He directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the treatment of the injured and assured that the administration would stand by the affected.

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the tragedy. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the government to provide generous support to the victims’ families. He also appealed to authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for those injured in the accident.

