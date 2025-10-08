SKU in Andhra sees alarming drop in PG enrollments as students opt for technical courses

ANANTAPUR: Sri Krishnadevaraya University (SKU) in Anantapur district is witnessing a sharp decline in postgraduate (PG) admissions, with students showing minimal interest in pursuing higher education at the institution.

Professor B Anitha, Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of SKU, said the university recorded 315 admissions in the first phase this year, compared with 326 in 2023 and 296 in 2022. “The university has been granted permission for spot admissions and a second phase of admissions from October 8 to 12. We expect an increase in student numbers through these efforts,” she said.

SKU offers 38 subjects across 34 departments, with an annual intake capacity of 1,200 students. Several departments, including Hindi, Public Administration, Rural Development, Social Work, Polymer Science, and Electronics and Communication, recorded just six admissions each. Sociology and Applied Economics reported zero admissions, while English and Telugu had nine each, and Commerce admitted 17 students.