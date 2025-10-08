Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu participates in CPC at Bridgetown

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu will take part in the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) being held in Bridgetown, Barbados, from October 7 to 10.

Ayyanna will represent the Andhra Pradesh Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) as a delegate at the conference. He is accompanied by Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, Secretary-General of Andhra Pradesh Legislature.

The CPC offers a global platform to Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in Commonwealth countries to share their experiences, exchange ideas, and address critical issues faced by modern legislatures.

The 68th CPC is being hosted by the Parliament of Barbados, and the CPA Barbados Branch. This conference is the largest annual gathering of Commonwealth Parliamentarians, bringing together Speakers, Presiding Officers, Members of Parliament, and parliamentary staff from the CPA’s membership of nearly 180 Parliaments and Legislatures. The Indian contingent will be led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Before his departure, Ayyanna said, “We are delighted to attend the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, and the CPA General Assembly to represent the Andhra Pradesh Legislature. The CPA’s annual conference offers an opportunity to members to benefit from supportive learning, and the sharing of best practices with colleagues from Commonwealth Parliaments. I am looking forward to an enriching experience which I hope will help the Andhra Pradesh Legislature perform better.”

Ayyanna is scheduled to participate in workshops on ‘Strengthening our Institutions to Support Democracy’, ‘Building Trust and Transparency in Democracy: Financial Transparency in Parliaments and Elections’, and ‘National Parliaments vs Provincial, Territorial and Devolved Legislatures: Protecting and Preserving the Separation of Powers’.