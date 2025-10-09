Andhra Pradesh secures landmark $10 billion Google Data Center

VIJAYAWADA: The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has approved Google’s landmark hyperscale data center project in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant investment of nearly $10 billion.

This investment is one of the largest digital infrastructure Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments in India and solidifies Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in attracting high-value, technology-driven investments.

The project is expected to accelerate the State’s transition to an AI-enabled digital economy.

According to independent assessments by Access Partnership (2025) and Google’s economic modelling, the project is projected to contribute an average of Rs 10,518 crore to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) annually during the initial five years of operations (2028-2032).

Additionally, it is expected to support approximately 1,88,220 direct and indirect jobs per year across various sectors, including construction, data center operations, engineering, information technology, and supply chain functions.

Beyond its direct operations, Google Cloud’s productivity-led impact is expected to add Rs 9,553 crore annually, amounting to Rs 47,720 crore over five years, through digital enablement across the economy.