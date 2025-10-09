BPCL greenfield refinery to come up at Andhra Pradesh's Ramayapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a major proposal from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to establish a greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex near Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore district with an investment of Rs 96,862 crore.

The decision, outlined in GO No. 180 dated October 7, 2025, follows recommendations from the State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC) and Board (SIPB) meetings held on December 29 and 30, 2024, respectively.

BPCL plans to develop the refinery with an operational capacity of 9-12 million metric tonnes per annum. The project includes the allotment of 6,000 acres of land, divided into five parcels. Of the total, 3,352 acres are for core refinery operations, with 1,127 acres reserved for a green belt (33 per cent).