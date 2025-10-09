Expedite infrastructure projects in Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to CRDA officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that alongside Amaravati’s development as the State capital, farmers who contributed land for the project must also prosper.

During the 53rd Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting held at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Naidu directed officials to expedite the registration process for returnable plots and ensure they are allotted in the same villages where farmers gave their land.

The meeting discussed 18 key issues on agenda, focusing on accelerating capital construction. Naidu stressed timely lease payment to farmers and swift completion of infrastructure projects, including Secretariat towers.

He instructed officials to resolve technical issues promptly, complete the Khaja Toll Gate road, and expand the Karakatta Road, aiming to transform Amaravati within three months.

The CRDA approved Rs 212 crore for constructing the Raj Bhavan (Governor’s residence) along the Krishna River, with Naidu emphasising an impressive design. Approvals were also granted for underground drainage in Mangalagiri and Tadepalli, four convention centres, and a quantum computing centre, with the CRDA as the executive agency.

Additionally, building permission fees for Happy Nest and AP NRT projects were waived, and parking regulations for hotels were relaxed. A new pumping station with 8,400 cusecs capacity near Kondaveedu Vagu was also approved.

Naidu directed the integration of Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri-Tadepalli, and Tenali with Amaravati to develop it as a ‘Blue-Green” capital. The meeting was attended by MAUD Minister P Narayana and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand.