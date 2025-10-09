Experts promote EB-5 Visa as most reliable gateway to US Green Card

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid uncertainties in US immigration policies, experts have said the EB-5 Investor Visa remains the quickest and most reliable route for Indian nationals seeking permanent residency.

The New York Immigration Fund, a New York-based Regional Centre, organised an “EB-5 Investor Visa Program Overview” session in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, in association with EB5ive Immigration Services and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).

Representatives from several trade organisations, including VCCI and FAPCI, attended the awareness programme.

Immigration attorney Ilya Fishkin noted that despite visa backlogs and policy uncertainties, the EB-5 remains one of the fastest ways to obtain a US Green Card.

He advised investors to evaluate projects carefully, considering track record, capital returns, completion status, and legal history.

The EB-5 is self-sponsored. The programme offers permanent residency to investors and their families who create jobs in the United States.