GST rate cut a revolutionary step to boost economy, says Andhra Pradesh Excise Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Wednesday described the decision of the Union and State governments to reduce GST rates as a revolutionary step.

Speaking at the “Super GST – Super Savings” awareness seminar held at the Avanigadda Revenue Hall along with MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, Ravindra said India is emerging as a nation capable of leading the world.

He noted that India has already become one of the top global economies. “Earlier, we feared America; but today, even after the US hiked its taxes, India is confidently exploring alternative market opportunities,” he said.

He added that the GST reduction by both governments has boosted the purchasing power and savings of the poor, middle class, and farmers, while lowering prices of essential goods and agricultural tools.