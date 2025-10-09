GST rate cut a revolutionary step to boost economy, says Andhra Pradesh Excise Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Wednesday described the decision of the Union and State governments to reduce GST rates as a revolutionary step.
Speaking at the “Super GST – Super Savings” awareness seminar held at the Avanigadda Revenue Hall along with MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, Ravindra said India is emerging as a nation capable of leading the world.
He noted that India has already become one of the top global economies. “Earlier, we feared America; but today, even after the US hiked its taxes, India is confidently exploring alternative market opportunities,” he said.
He added that the GST reduction by both governments has boosted the purchasing power and savings of the poor, middle class, and farmers, while lowering prices of essential goods and agricultural tools.
Ravindra announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16 to participate in a GST awareness conference. He said extensive campaigns are being held at village and ward secretariat levels to educate people about GST benefits.
The Minister said the coalition government has prioritised infrastructure development since its formation. “We have taken up construction of CC roads on a large scale, ensured pothole-free roads, and are focusing on the development of main roads,” he said.
He recalled that the Puligadda–Penumudi bridge was initiated during the TDP regime and announced that the Edurumondi bridge would also be completed by the coalition government.
MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad said Andhra Pradesh is the only State conducting large-scale field-level awareness campaigns on GST reduction, following the decision taken by PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He directed that boards displaying revised prices as per the new GST rates be placed in front of all shops.