Leave no stone unturned to ensure success of PM Modi's visit to Srisailam: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Srisailam on October 16, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed arrangements for it with Ministers and higher officials at the State Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said the programme of the Prime Minister should be made a grand success than the ones attended by him in Visakhapatnam (International Yoga Day) and in Amaravati (relaunching the works of Capital City)

Besides having Darshan of Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam, the Prime Minister will participate in a public meeting on GST 2.0 at Nannuru village in Oravakal mandal of Kurnool district.

Welcoming the GST 2.0 rolled out by the Centre, the Andhra Pradesh government is the first State to pass a resolution in the Assembly, congratulating the Prime Minister. The government also launched a campaign in the name of GST Utsav from Dasara to Deepavali. As the Prime Minister will be participating in the GST Utsav in Kurnool district on October 16, the government took the programme prestigious, and prepared an action plan for its success.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to make foolproof arrangements, and provide food and water to the people attending the meeting. He also wanted them to complete the approach roads leading to the venue of the public meeting, and ensure no traffic congestion.

Ministers Nara Lokesh, BC Janardhan Reddy, Anagani Satya Prasad and Kandula Durgesh, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta and other officials attended the meeting.