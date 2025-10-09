Raiden Infotech India to invest Rs 87,520 crore in data center in Visakhapatnam

VIJAYAWADA: The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday, approved a foreign investment of Rs 87,520 crore by Raiden Infotech India Limited, a subsidiary of Google, to establish India’s largest data center in Visakhapatnam. The facility will be developed across three campuses located at Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli in Visakhapatnam district.

The 11th SIPB meeting approved investments to the tune of Rs 1,14,824 crore, which are expected to create potential employment for 67,218 people. So far, 11 SIPB meetings have cleared investments totalling Rs 7.07 lakh crore with a potential to generate 6.2 lakh jobs.

The Chief Minister and other ministers congratulated IT Minister Nara Lokesh for his efforts in bringing the data center project to Visakhapatnam. Naidu noted that the project will lay the foundation for a strong technology ecosystem, and accelerate technological development in the region.

He emphasised the need to establish a special economic corridor to drive industrial growth in Rayalaseema.

He announced that Visakhapatnam Economic Region will include combined Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, Amaravati Economic Region will cover combined West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam, and a third economic region will span Nellore and Rayalaseema districts.