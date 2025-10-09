Seven killed, three injured in firecracker factory explosion in Andhra's Konaseema

KAKINADA: A devastating explosion at Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks, a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit in Rayavaram village, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, claimed the lives of seven workers and left three others seriously injured on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred around 1 pm., is believed to have been caused by the mishandling of explosive materials, possibly triggered by an electric shock, leading to a massive fire that rapidly engulfed the facility.

The explosion caused a shed wall to collapse, trapping several workers under debris and contributing to the tragic death toll.

The fireworks unit, operational since 1932 and registered under Velugubantla Satyanarayana Murthy, employed approximately 40 workers who were gearing up for the Diwali festival.

According to local accounts, the blast occurred when sparks ignited during the filling of explosive materials, spreading within seconds and preventing workers from escaping. Six workers perished instantly, and one succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Velugubantla Satyanarayana (65), Paka Aruna (35), Chitturi Syamala (35), Penke Shesha Ratnam (40), Kudipudi Jyothi (38), Vasamsetti Vijaya Lakshmi (45), and another whose identity remains unconfirmed due to the destruction of records in the fire.

The three injured workers, including Lingam Chinnababu and Chitturi Yamini, were rushed to Kakinada Government General Hospital (GGH) for advanced care, with one additional person treated at Anaparthi Hospital. Their condition is reported as serious.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita visited the site and expressed profound grief, describing the loss of seven lives as “heart-wrenching.”

She assured that the government would implement stringent measures to prevent such tragedies, emphasizing mandatory compliance with safety regulations at all fireworks manufacturing units and retail outlets. “Despite the unit being licensed, negligence in operations is a key factor behind such incidents,” Anita stated, noting that Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks had received two warnings in the past fortnight and notices from the Revenue Department for safety violations.

She directed officials to conduct thorough inspections of all fireworks facilities statewide and announced plans to provide insurance coverage for workers in high-risk industries to protect their families. The government will also offer ex gratia payments to the bereaved families, with details to be announced soon.