Strict security in place for YSRCP president Jagan’s visit, says Andhra Pradesh DGP

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has that said elaborate multi-district security and traffic arrangements are in place across Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts in view of YSRCP president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Narsipatnam.

In an official release on Wednesday, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said the permission for Jagan’s visit to Narsipatnam was granted strictly within the limits of the approved route, timing, and itinerary, under Sections 30 & 30A of the Police Act, 1861. He further clarified that police will enforce all legal and safety conditions with full authority to ensure public safety

“The Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu which led to 41 deaths, and past convoy incidents in Prakasam, Palnadu, and Chittoor districts involving YSRCP supporters serve as clear reminders of the dangers of disorderly crowd mobilisation. Police will adopt a zero-tolerance approach toward any violation. Officers have been instructed to immediately disperse unlawful gatherings, impound unauthorised vehicles, and initiate criminal cases under relevant provisions,” he stated.