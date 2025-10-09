Visakhapatnam to get Urban Disaster Management Authority, first in Andhra Pradesh, second in India

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is likely to become the first city in Andhra Pradesh and only the second in the country to establish an Urban Disaster Management Authority (UDMA), pending approval from the State government.

The authority, mandated under the Disaster Management (Amendment) Act, 2025, will be responsible for preparing and implementing disaster management plans specifically for urban areas. As per the Act, the Municipal Commissioner will serve as the Chairperson of the authority, while the District Collector will also be a part of the authority.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg said, “Till now, there have been national, state, and district-level disaster management authorities. Now, with the new amendment, an Urban Disaster Management Authority has also been included. As per the Act, it will apply to million-plus cities, where the Commissioner will be the Chairperson.”

He further said that GVMC is proposing a state notification for setting up the authority in Visakhapatnam. “Currently, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada are the two cities with a population of over one million.

With the recent sanctioning of Rs 200 crore from the NDMA under the Urban Flood Risk Mitigation Programme (UFRMP), we are proposing the UDMA for the proper implementation of this project,” he added.

The UDMA will focus on planning, coordination, and execution of disaster management initiatives in urban areas, addressing challenges that are often more complex than those at the district level.

The creation of such authorities was introduced through the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and later incorporated into the 2025 Act, to ensure that disaster management practices are better integrated into urban planning and governance systems.