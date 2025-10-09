Zero tolerance to illicit liquor menace: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a stern directive to officials to take uncompromising action against the production and sale of illicit liquor in the State.

During a high-level meeting with ministers and senior officials on Wednesday, he emphasised that no leniency should be shown toward those endangering lives through spurious liquor.

Naidu commended the officials’ efforts for the past 15 months in curbing non-duty-paid liquor inflow from other States, and urged them to ensure that no illicit liquor production centres or bootleggers operate within Andhra Pradesh. He instructed the Excise, Enforcement, and Police Departments to work in close coordination to achieve this goal.

The officials updated the Chief Minister about the probe into the illicit liquor racket at Mulakalacheruvu in Annamayya district.

In all, 21 suspects were identified and 12 arrested. A manhunt was launched to nab all other accused.

Prime suspect Addepalli Janardhan Rao, who runs ANR Bar & Restaurant at Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district, is under scrutiny for his financial transactions and businesses. During raids in Ibrahimpatnam, illicit liquor stocks hidden behind a grocery shop were unearthed. Janardhan Rao had allegedly produced and supplied spurious liquor with his brother Addepalli Jagan Mohan Rao, and associates. In a related case, 12 additional suspects were identified, and three were arrested.