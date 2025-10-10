31 babus shifted/posted in major reshuffle in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Andhra Pradesh government transferred and posted 31 All India Service (AIS) officers, including one Central Civil Services (CCS) officer, on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

KVN Chakradhar Babu, awaiting posting, is now Director of Secondary Health, while Dr. Manazir Jeelani Samoon, former MD of AP MARKFED, has been appointed Director of Agriculture and VCMD of the AP State Agro Industries Development Corporation.

Pattanshetti Ravi Subash, also awaiting posting, is now Secretary of APPSC, and Siva Sankar Lotheti takes charge as Director of APSPDCL. S Dilli Rao, previously Director of Agriculture, is now VCMD of the Civil Supplies Corporation and Controller of Legal Metrology.

P Ranjit Basha has been appointed Director of Intermediate Education and Commissioner of School Infrastructure, while P Arun Babu is VCMD of the AP State Housing Corporation.

Other notable postings include JV Murali as Additional CCLA, Chetan TS as Joint Secretary, CCLA, and B Navya as VCMD of the AP State Warehousing Corporation. Praveen Adhithya CV is now the MD of the AP Airports Development Corporation. KS Viswanathan takes over as Director of I&PR, and R Govinda Rao as Director of Civil Supplies. The reshuffle also includes joint collectors like Bhawna (Bapatla), C Vishnu Charan (Deputy Secretary, Social Welfare), and others.