54 Korukonda Sainik School cadets clear NDA/INA written examination

VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 54 cadets from Sainik School Korukonda have cleared the recent UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA) written examination, marking a proud achievement for both the institution and Andhra Pradesh.

Among the current batch, 40 of 71 Class 12 cadets (56.33%) qualified, placing the school at the top among all Sainik Schools in the country. Fourteen cadets from the previous batch also cleared the examination, taking the total number of successful candidates to 54—up from just 19 last year.

Principal Group Captain SS Shastri congratulated the successful cadets for their dedication and perseverance. He also lauded the school’s training team, led by Wing Commander Kiran V, for providing effective coaching and guidance that helped the cadets excel in the examination.

Group Captain Shastri added that the results reflect the school’s continued commitment to grooming future leaders for the IAF through a blend of academic excellence, and disciplined training.