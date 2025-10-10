‘Andhra Pradesh first State to adopt Circular Economy Policy’: P Krishnaiah

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is emerging as the first state in India to adopt and implement the Circular Economy and Waste Recycling Policy (4.0), said State Pollution Control Board (PCB) Chairman P Krishnaiah.

APPCB organised a one-day workshop on the circular economy with stakeholders and concerned departments on Thursday.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Krishnaiah mentioned that the policy is being systematically implemented with public participation and proper industrial waste recycling measures.

Under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision, the policy aims to provide employment to 20 lakh youth while ensuring environmental protection.

Krishnaiah added that suggestions from corporation chairpersons and department heads will guide effective implementation at State and district levels.

“With the support of voluntary organisations, large-scale programmes will be initiated for employment generation, waste management, and recycling, along with the establishment of committees at both state and district levels to execute the action plan prepared by the Industries department,” he added.

Swachha Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram said that a task force will be established at both the State and district levels for effective implementation of the Waste Recycling Policy.

“Ministers, chairpersons of various organizations, PCB, and Industries department officials will serve as members of this committee,” he explained.

The Chairman of 20 Principles Implementation Committee Lanka Dinakar noted that key waste types will be targeted for recycling, generating value-added resources and reducing environmental pollution.