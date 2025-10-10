Andhra Pradesh Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu describes Indian democracy as robust

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu has affirmed that the Indian democratic system is exceptionally robust, with the people being its true sovereigns. Addressing the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Bridgetown, Barbados, during a session titled ‘Parliamentary Scrutiny for Improved Democracy,” Ayyanna emphasised the pivotal role of Parliament and State Legislatures in India’s successful journey as a Republic for over 75 years.

“The Indian Constitution, crafted with the spirit of ‘of the people, for the people, and by the people’, is the very foundation of our democracy,” he said. Explaining the greatness of India’s electoral system, the Speaker remarked, “In the recently concluded 18th Lok Sabha elections, nearly 970 million (97 crore) voters exercised their right to vote. Over the past 18 general elections, the people of India have peacefully changed the government eight times. This is a testament to the power of the Indian voter, and their unwavering faith in the democratic process.”

He clarified that the legislative, executive, and judicial branches operate within their respective domains, upholding the supremacy of the Constitution, and recognising the people as the ultimate masters.

During his address, the Speaker quoted the former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who said, “People are gods, and society is the temple,” and also referenced the democratic principles advocated by Gandhi.