Fake narratives on spurious liquor won’t be tolerated: Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the government is taking stringent measures to curb the menace of spurious liquor, Minister for Excise and Mines Kollu Ravindra said action will be taken against those resorting to false propaganda on the spurious liquor issue. Speaking to mediapersons at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Ravindra accused the opposition YSRCP of politicising the spurious liquor issue, and terrorising people with fake propaganda.

He said former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his affiliated media were attributing every death to spurious liquor. Ravindra said cases under BNS Section 353 will be filed against those misleading the people with fake narratives on spurious liquor through media and social media.

Similarly, cases will be filed under BNS Section 356 against those tarnishing the image of the NDA government by spreading false news, he said.

Stern action will be taken against all those involved in the Mulakalacheruvu spurious liquor case. Steps are being taken to supply quality liquor by establishing laboratories at 5 places in the State, he said.