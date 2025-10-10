Get ready for DSC 2026: Notification in January, exam in March, says Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: As per the assurance given to conduct District Selection Committee (DSC) every year for the recruitment of teachers, the State government will make arrangements to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in November 2025 and will issue a notification for the DSC in January 2026. Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh issued instructions to the officials to this effect.

Chairing a meeting with higher officials of the education department on Thursday, Lokesh directed them to conduct the DSC examination in March 2026 and ensure that newly recruited teachers join their duties by the commencement of the next academic year.

Lokesh called on aspirants to prepare for the TET and DSC. He wanted officials to complete the Class X syllabus by December and strive for better results with a 100-day plan.

He emphasized the need for effective implementation of lesson plan reforms from Classes 1 to 5.

Lokesh directed officials to prepare an action plan for commencing work on the 11 Jawahar Navodaya Institutions newly sanctioned to the State.

Instructing officials to take measures for the successful conduct of Constitution Day on November 26, Lokesh said that the Chief Minister, Deputy CM, Assembly Speaker, and he would also participate in the School Assembly to be conducted on that day.