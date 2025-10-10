GRP seizes 4 kg ganja, arrests two men from Tamil Nadu

VIJAYAWADA: Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two men from Tamil Nadu and seized 4 kg of ganja from their possession on Thursday.

GRP Circle Inspector Venkata Ramana said the accused — Pandiya Raj (21) and Vishal Muthukumar (21) — are residents of Tiruppur district.

A preliminary investigation revealed that they had purchased the contraband from Barampur through mediators and intended to sell the contraband in their hometown at much higher prices.

“The duo boarded the Bilaspur–Tirupati Express to evade police checks. Acting on a tip-off, our police team conducted surprise inspections and found out ganja worth Rs 20,000 in their possession and seized it,” the GRP Circle Inspector said.

Police has registered a case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and produced the accused before the court.